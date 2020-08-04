New York: Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 690,000 on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sri Lanka Makes Face Masks Mandatory in Parliament

Total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to 18,109,901, according to the CSSE, with deaths reaching 690,055, Xinhua reported.

The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, standing at 4,668,406 and 154,861 respectively, followed by Brazil with 2,733,677 cases and 94,104 deaths. Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France.