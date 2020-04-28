New Delhi: The global death toll due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic inched closer to 200,000 — 198,668 to be specific. With 85,530 new cases of infection, the overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed the 3 million mark. Also Read - Trump Blames China Again, Says US Doing 'Serious Investigation' Against it For COVID-19 Outbreak

More than 2,961,540 cases were registered across 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 809,400 are said to be recovered.

While Europe recorded 124,525 deaths and 1,359,380 confirmed cases, the number of cases in the United States reached 1,140,520, and the death toll soared to 58,492.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has predicted that coronavirus deaths in the country could reach 70,000.

Speaking to reporters, during a White House news conference, Trump asserted that the nation has lost a lot of people. “But if you look at what original projections were 2.2 million we’re probably heading to 60,000-70,000. It’s far too many. One person is too many for this. And I think we’ve made a lot of really good decisions. The big decision was closing the border or doing the ban, people coming in from China.”

“I think we’ve done a great job. I will say this, one person is too many. Trump is relying on a pandemic forecast that predicted 1.5 million to 2.2 million deaths in the United States in a worst-case scenario, without efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing”, he added.