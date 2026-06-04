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Global Military Spending: Which countries spends the most on their militaries? THIS country leads…, not, China, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia; India ranks at…

This country spends the most on their militaries. It is not, China, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia. Check India's ranking.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 4, 2026, 2:49 PM IST
Global Military Spending: Which countries spends the most on their militaries? THIS country leads…, not, China, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia; India ranks at…
Global Military Spending 2025: Which countries spends the most on their militaries? THIS country leads…, not, China, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia; India ranks at…Representative Image (Photo: X@MoNDefense)

In today’s time, several countries are increasing their defence equipment and buying modernised weapons to give tough competition to others during a war-like crisis. Several wars have occurred in recent years, including the India-Pakistan war, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Pakistan-Afghanistan war, and the most recent US-Israel joint war with Iran. But have you ever wondered which country spends the most of its currency on military spending? World military expenditure rose by 2.9 per cent in real terms to $2887 billion in 2025, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth and the highest spending level ever recorded by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

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Global Military Spending: Which countries spend the most on their militaries?

Total military expenditure accounted for 2.5 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025. The five biggest spenders in 2025 were the United States, China, Russia, Germany and India, which together accounted for 58 per cent of world military spending.

How much does India spend?

As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States remained the world’s largest military spender in 2025 with military spending of $ 954 billion. China ranked second with military spending of $ 336 billion. Russia, which remains engaged in the war with Ukraine, spent $ 190 billion on its military last year. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, recorded military expenditure of $ 114 billion during the same period. India ranked fifth on the list, with defence spending of $ 92 billion.

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India ranked fifth among the world’s biggest military spenders, with a defence budget of $92.1 billion. Meanwhile, Pakistan is ranked at the 31st position among the world’s biggest military spenders, with a defence budget of $11.9 billion.

Rank Country Military Spending (2025)
1 United States $954.0 billion
2 China $336.0 billion
3 Russia $190.0 billion
4 Germany $114.0 billion
5 India $92.1 billion
6 United Kingdom $89.0 billion
7 Ukraine $84.1 billion
8 Saudi Arabia $83.2 billion
9 France $68.0 billion
10 Japan $62.2 billion
11 Israel $48.3 billion
12 Italy $48.1 billion
13 South Korea $47.8 billion
14 Poland $46.8 billion
15 Spain $40.2 billion
16 Canada $37.5 billion
17 Australia $35.3 billion
18 Türkiye $30.0 billion
19 Netherlands $28.9 billion
20 Algeria $25.4 billion
21 Brazil $23.9 billion
22 Taiwan $18.2 billion
23 Singapore $17.4 billion
24 Norway $17.0 billion
25 Sweden $16.5 billion
26 Indonesia $15.0 billion
27 Denmark $14.9 billion
28 Belgium $14.5 billion
29 Colombia $14.5 billion
30 Mexico $13.6 billion
31 Pakistan $11.9 billion
32 Viet Nam $10.5 billion
33 Romania $9.7 billion
34 Greece $8.4 billion
35 Kuwait $8.1 billion
36 Finland $8.1 billion
37 Switzerland $7.6 billion
38 Iran $7.4 billion
39 Czechia $7.1 billion
40 Iraq $6.4 billion

The USA’s military spending fell by 7.5 per cent to $954 billion in 2025, while China’s spending rose by 7.4 per cent to an estimated $336 billion. Russia increased its military spending by 5.9 per cent in 2025 to an estimated $190 billion, or 7.5 per cent of its GDP. Ukraine, the seventh largest spender in 2025, increased its spending by 20 per cent to an estimated $84.1 billion, or 40 per cent of its GDP, as per the SIPRI report.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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