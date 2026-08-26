Global oil crisis to end soon? What US-Iran peace agreement and Hormuz clearance mean for petrol, diesel prices in India

Iran-US Ceasefire Agreement: Signs of a major breakthrough in the Iran-US conflict are emerging. Russian agency RIA Novosti reports that Iran and the US have agreed on a ceasefire agreement, and a formal announcement will be made soon.

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Global oil crisis to end soon? What US-Iran peace agreement & hormuz clearance mean for petrol, diesel prices in India (File)

Iran-US Ceasefire Agreement: Tensions between the US and Iran are nearing an end. According to the Russian agency RIA Novosti, the two countries have agreed to a ceasefire agreement. The agency cited Pakistani military officials and Iranian security sources. According to the report, the proposed agreement also includes allowing free movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been a key issue in the conflict.

According to sources, an official announcement of this agreement between the US and Iran is expected in the coming days. However, this news has not yet been officially confirmed by either country. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important sea routes, transporting large quantities of oil and other energy products. If implemented, this agreement could raise hopes of reducing tensions in the region. In particular, normalizing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is expected to bring significant positive news for international trade and oil supplies.

Ceasefire after economic sanctions

News of the ceasefire agreement comes at a time when the US has increased economic sanctions on Iran. The US had developed a plan to strangle Iran economically, following which it imposed sanctions that were intended to isolate it globally. Most countries still did not trade with Iran, but Russia, along with other countries in West Asia and South Asia, was one country that maintained economic ties with Iran. The new US sanctions were intended to target companies affiliated with these countries, potentially causing significant damage to Iran. Therefore, the US hoped that this move would lead Iran to the negotiating table.

Iran and Oman find a solution on Hormuz

Meanwhile, Iran has once again begun discussions with Oman regarding a Strait of Hormuz agreement. Reports suggest that Iran is close to reaching an agreement with Oman. Following this, plans have been made to remove landmines from the sea and create a new temporary route for ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This information has been confirmed by a senior Iranian diplomat. According to Iran, if the proposed agreement is implemented, the currently used southern sea route could be closed. This route passes near the coast of Oman and is part of an internationally recognized sea route.

US has objection

Iran has long objected to this route. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated that Iran and Oman have agreed to jointly establish a new route. This route will allow ships to pass through Iranian waters in both directions. The agreement has not yet been finalized. The US has consistently opposed Iran’s new route, so whether it will accept it is a major question. The initial statement issued by Oman did not mention the closure of the southern route. Later, this information was revealed by the Iranian side. Therefore, the situation regarding the proposed agreement remains unclear.