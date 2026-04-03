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Global Oil Prices surge amid Trumps warning of possible military strikes on Iran, Brent up 8%

Global Oil Prices surge amid Trump’s warning of possible military strikes on Iran, Brent up 8%

Oil prices jump sharply after Trump’s warning. Know details here.

Global Oil Prices surge amid Trump’s warning of possible military strikes on Iran, Brent up 8%

Global crude oil prices have remained volatile amidst the West Asia crisis, especially after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier on Friday, Global crude oil prices rose after US President Donald Trump warned of possible military strikes on Iran within two to three weeks, stoking fresh concerns over supply disruptions from the West Asia region. According to the IANS report, Brent crude futures traded at $109.24 per barrel, up 8 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $111.54 per barrel by 3:39 am (local time).

Why did oil prices jump sharply after Trump’s warning?

Till Friday, US WTI futures jumped 11.94 per cent from the previous Friday’s close during the week, while Brent crude declined 3.14 per cent over the same period, reported IANS. The ongoing Iran-US war has entered its fifth week. There seems to be no immediate end to this ongoing war. Military strikes and attacks have resulted in the killing of several Iranian people, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

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How high did Brent and WTI crude trade on the surge?

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has removed millions of barrels per day from the global market, driving energy prices to multi-year highs and causing fuel shortages in countries dependent on supplies routed through the Strait of Hormuz. Around 20 per cent of the world’s oil typically flows through the critical chokepoint.

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Earlier this week, Trump vowed to hit Iran “extremely hard” in the coming weeks but stopped short of outlining a plan to reopen the strait, suggesting instead that other nations take the lead in clearing it for shipping traffic.

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Analysts noted that any further escalation in West Asia could sustain pressure on crude prices, the Indian rupee and foreign institutional flows into emerging markets. “Any signs of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict may provide relief through softer crude prices and currency stability, while further escalation could prolong risk aversion and sustain pressure on foreign flows,” an analyst was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

On the precious metals front, COMEX gold futures traded at $4,679.70, a decrease of 0.48 per cent on Friday, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Meanwhile, domestic commodity markets remained closed in the morning session on account of Good Friday.

(With Inputs from IANS)

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