New Delhi: As the world recovers from Covid-19, the latest Henley Passport Index is back with its ranking for the world’s most powerful/weakest passports. As per the index, which uses 17 years of data, Japan continues to have the most powerful passports in the world, followed by Singapore and South Korea. If a flyer possesses a Japanese passport, he/she can make hassle-free entry to 193 countries, one more than those from Singapore and South Korea.Also Read - Man Tears Out Passport Pages To Hide Foreign Trip From Wife, Arrested In Mumbai

Global Passport Rank: Where Does India Stand?

India’s passport ranked 87th, offering visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 60 destinations, including Nepal, Indonesia, Bhutan and Macau. Recently, government data showed that over 1.6 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in 2021, highest in the past five years. Most of them migrated their citizenship to the United States (78,284), followed by Australia (23,533), Canada (21,597) and the UK(14,637). Also Read - Take Note Travelers: E-Passport to Roll Out Soon In India, Says MEA Jaishankar | Key Developments

List of Countries With World’s Most Powerful Passports

What Is A Strong Passport?

Passports are ranked based on their Mobility Score. The higher the Mobility Score, the better the Passport Power Rank. Countries are ranked by the number of passports they accept visa-free or with visa on arrival.