‘Go Home Joe’: Maui Residents Slam US President Biden Over Late Response To Hawaii Deadly Wildfire

US President Joe Biden arrived in Maui 13 days after the wildfires that have taken at least 114 lives ravaged the western part of the island.

US President Joe Biden speaks after touring areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden faced angry protesters when he visited Maui to survey the damage caused by one of the country’s deadliest wildfires in more than a century. Biden was subjected to the fury of Maui residents who slammed the US president for visiting the island days after the deadly wildfire.

Several protesters carried placards that read messages such “Go Home, Joe” and “no comment”. Biden arrived in Maui 13 days after the wildfires that have taken at least 114 lives ravaged the western part of the island. Standing near a severely burned 150-year-old banyan tree, the president acknowledged the “overwhelming” devastation but said that Maui would persevere through the tragedy.

“Today it’s burned but it’s still standing,” Biden said of the tree, according to a report by The Associated Press. “The tree survived for a reason. I believe it’s a very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis.”

Biden and first lady Jill Biden got a close look at the devastation, seeing for themselves the hollowed homes, structures, charred cars, and singed trees left in the wake of the blaze.

The Bidens lingered briefly on the tarmac after arriving at Kahului Airport to console Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as well as members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation who came to the airport to greet them. The president and first lady embraced each of their greeters before boarding Marine One for an aerial tour of the damage.

They spent most of their visit in Lahaina, a historic town of 13,000 people that was virtually destroyed by the flames. His motorcade wound through the community of block upon block of hollowed out homes and structures, palm trees burnt to a crisp and endless debris.

The Bidens also met with first responders and were briefed by state and local officials about the ongoing response. They also took part in a blessing by island elders of his visit.

The Bidens interrupted a weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area for the five-hour flight to Lahaina.

The White House announced Monday that Biden has named Bob Fenton, a regional leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to be the chief federal response coordinator for the Maui wildfires, ensuring that someone from his administration will be responsible for long-term recovery efforts. It will take years to rebuild Lahaina, where just about every building was obliterated.

“We’re going to rebuild the way the people of Maui want to rebuild,” said Biden, adding that his administration would be focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures and traditions.

Dozens gathered on the streets of Lahaina to watch Biden’s motorcade wind its way through the streets. Some greeted the president enthusiastically, but others appeared to be waving their middle fingers at the motorcade. Other island residents held up signs urging Biden “to listen to the people of Lahaina” and to send more aid to the island.

During a community event at the Lahaina civic center, Biden praised the “remarkable resilience” among community members he had witnessed during his few hours on the ground.

