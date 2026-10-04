‘Going beyond advocacy’: S Jaishankar on India’s peace efforts to end Ukraine conflict

EAM S Jaishankar acknowledged India's active role in resolving the Ukraine conflict, engaging both Moscow and Kyiv with specific peace initiatives.

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S Jaishankar File photo

New Delhi: In a first public acknowledgment of New Delhi’s latest peace initiatives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Sunday that India has moved beyond mere advocacy to actively engage both Moscow and Kyiv in resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar’s statement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s praise for PM Narendra Modi’s “good ideas,” as well as confirmation from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha regarding India’s ceasefire proposals focusing on Black Sea shipping, grain exports, and energy security.

India steps efforts to resolve ongoing Ukraine conflict

India has moved beyond mere advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months to help resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict by engaging in direct conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Sunday. Marking the first official public acknowledgment of New Delhi’s latest diplomatic initiative aimed at ending the lingering war, Jaishankar emphasized that India is actively working with both warring nations to identify workable solutions.

For over four years, India has been consistently pushing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Our position on that conflict has been very clear, which is that we would like to see an end to this conflict. This will require dialogue and diplomacy. There has to be negotiations in this regard,” he said at the Munich Leaders’ Meeting in New Delhi.

India’s Diplomatic Engagement in Russia-Ukraine Peace Process

Key Aspect Details & Statements Official Announcement EAM S Jaishankar acknowledges active Indian mediation efforts Key Diplomatic Targets Direct talks with both Moscow (Russia) and Kyiv (Ukraine) Russian Response President Vladimir Putin noted PM Modi has “good ideas” for peace Ukrainian Response FM Andrii Sybiha confirmed receiving ceasefire proposals from India

“We have been advocating it for many years, and in recent months we have got a little bit more involved beyond advocacy. We have conversations with both Russia and Ukraine in this regard. We are trying to be helpful, starting with the Black Sea safety of shipping issue.”

Jaishankar said India is “going beyond that to cover some immediate concerns which both of them (Russia and Ukraine) have on grain exports, energy exports, non-attack possibilities. Those are ongoing conversations right now.”

(With inputs from agencies)