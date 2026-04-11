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Going to open up Hormuz with or without a deal: Trump issues fresh warning to Iran amid peace talks

‘Going to open up Hormuz with or without a deal’: Trump issues fresh warning to Iran amid peace talks

US President Donald Trump has issued fresh warning to Iran. Read the details here.

Better stop now’: Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran over tanker fees in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of peace talks

The upcoming negotiations between the US and Iran are being closely watched globally, as their success or failure could have far-reaching implications for West Asia’s security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy. This development comes amid the two-week fragile ceasefire deal between Iran and the US. The US and Iran are scheduled to hold talks in Islamabad on April 10.

What did Donald Trump mean by opening Hormuz ‘with or without a deal’?

The high-level delegation includes Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, along with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Defence Council, and Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran. Several members of the Iranian parliament are also part of the visiting team. Vance will be leading the US delegation to Islamabad for talks this weekend. Amid the high-level talks, US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran. Trump on Saturday (local time) indicated plans to reopen the Gulf region amid ongoing hostilities in West Asia, asserting that the United States would move ahead “with or without”, even as Vice President JD Vance heads to Pakistan for crucial talks with Iran.

Will the ceasefire between the US and Iran actually hold?

While talking at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) before Vance’s departure, Trump stated that Iranian forces have been militarily defeated and that the vital waterway will be reopened regardless of the outcome of the ongoing negotiations.

Trump said, “Well, I wish them luck. He’s got a big thing. I’ll find out what’s going on. They’re militarily defeated, and now we’re going to open up the gulf (Strait of Hormuz) with or without a deal. But that’ll be open, we’re going to be on the straight as they call it.” In addition, the US President stressed that the process is likely to progress quickly, while also indicating that firm action could be taken if any delays arise.

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Will the US take unilateral action if talks with Iran fail?

The US President said, “I think it’s going to go pretty quickly, and if it doesn’t, we’ll be able to finish it off one way or the other. It’s going well. The Navy’s gone, the Air Force is gone, all anti-aircraft is gone, the leaders are gone, and the whole place is gone. So we’ll see how it turns out. So it’s US Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. They have a good team, and they meet tomorrow, so we’ll see how it all works out.”

According to the Iranian State Media Press TV, the Iranian delegation, led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has arrived in Pakistan’s Islamabad late on Friday to attend peace talks with the United States.

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump added,” The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President DONALD J. TRUMP” Both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

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