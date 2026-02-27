Good news for Donald Trump: Judge allows USD560 million White House ballroom project – All you need to know

Home

Donald Trump welcomed a federal judge’s ruling allowing the White House ballroom project to move forward, terming it as “great news for America.”

Washington DC: What comes as good news for United States President Donald Trump amid ongoing issues with the Supreme Court is that a federal judge on Thursday (local time) declined to halt construction of the White House ballroom project. Trump is set to build the project over the East Wing of the White House. Hailing the decision, he stated “great news for America”. The US President stated that the money used in the construction is not taxpayers’ money rather, it is being funded entirely by private donors.

Federal Judge Allows USD560 Million White House Ballroom Project

A federal judge on Thursday refused to block President Trump’s White House ballroom construction project after preservation groups filed a lawsuit seeking to stop it, as reported by The Hill.

The preservation groups asked the court to pause construction of the new ballroom until the White House complies with federal requirements, including securing congressional approval, completing independent reviews, and allowing for a public comment process.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Sharing the development on Truth Social, the US President wrote, “Great news for America, and our wonderful White House! The Judge on the case of what will be the most beautiful Ballroom anywhere in the World, has just thrown out, and completely erased, the effort to stop its construction. As everyone knows, not one dollar of Taxpayer money is being spent, but rather, all money necessary to build this magnificent building is being put up by Patriot Donors and Contributors.”

“The Ballroom construction, which is anticipated to also handle future Inaugurations and large State Visits, is ahead of schedule, and under budget. It will stand long into the future as a symbol to the Greatness of America!” the post read.

East Wing Demolition Clears Way For 90,000-Sq-Ft Ballroom

In October last year, Trump ordered the demolition of the East Wing and ordered the construction of a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom designed. The ballroom, when completed, will be used to host state dinners, galas and other major events. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

The project will cost around USD 300 million. The Trump administration has claimed that the private donors are funding the project.

(wiht ANI inputs)

