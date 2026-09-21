Good news for India as Trump’s US govt delays stainless pipe duty ruling, details here

The US Department of Commerce postponed its preliminary countervailing-duty decision on Indian and Turkish stainless steel pipe imports to Dec 14.

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Washington: In a matter of good news for Indian steel exporters and trade analysts, the US Department of Commerce has officially delayed its preliminary determination in the countervailing-duty investigation concerning welded stainless line and pressure pipe imports from India and Turkiye. Effective September 21, 2026, the key decision deadline has been pushed from October 8 to December 14, granting authorities additional time to evaluate alleged foreign government subsidies before potentially levying protective import tariffs.

Key Trade Highlights

Subsidy Examination: The investigation focuses on whether manufacturers and exporters of welded stainless line and pressure pipe in India and Turkiye received government subsidies that warrant countervailing import duties. Read more: Is India planning to import large quantities of ethanol from US? Modi govt refutes media claims

Official Federal Notice: The extension was published in the US Federal Register and officially took effect on September 21.

Extended Review Timeline: The 67-day postponement allows US trade officials to process technical responses and audit financial data from Indian and Turkish producers.

Under the original timetable, Commerce was required to issue its preliminary findings no later than October 8. The department extended that deadline after the three US companies that petitioned for the investigations requested additional time. The petitioners are Bristol Pipe and Tube Inc., Felker Brothers Corporation and Primus Pipe and Tube Inc. Their postponement requests were filed on September 10, according to the notice.

The companies cited the complexity of the issues being examined and the number of alleged subsidy programmes included in the investigations. They also said respondents had not yet answered Commerce’s initial questionnaires. Commerce said the petitioners had submitted their requests within the required period and provided reasons for seeking the delay. The department found no compelling reason to reject the request, a report by IANS news agency said.

Extension granted under Section 703 of Tariff Act of 1930

The extension was granted under Section 703 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and the Commerce Department’s countervailing-duty regulations. The law normally requires Commerce to issue a preliminary determination within 65 days of opening an investigation. It permits the department to extend the period to as many as 130 days when a petitioner makes a timely request. An extension may also be allowed when Commerce determines that the parties are cooperating and the investigation is unusually complicated and requires more time.

The department’s preliminary determination will indicate whether it has initially found countervailable subsidies and, if so, the estimated subsidy rates for the companies examined. The postponement does not represent a finding against Indian producers.