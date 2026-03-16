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Good news for India: Indian Oil Tanker Jag Laadki, carrying crude from the UAE, safely sails out of war zone

Good news for India: Indian Oil Tanker Jag Laadki, carrying crude from the UAE, safely sails out of war zone

The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Jag Laadki has successfully sailed out of the high-risk waters near the UAE's Fujairah port. The vessel is currently en route to a domestic destination.

Good news for India: Indian Oil Tanker Jag Laadki, carrying crude from the UAE, safely sails out of war zone

New Delhi: What comes as good news for India as the country is dealing with a crude oil and LPG shortage amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East. An Indian-flagged vessel named Jag Laadki sailed safely from the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah Single Point Mooring. The vessel sailed safely after the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked earlier while loading crude oil, as per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“On 14 March 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (on Sunday), carrying about 80,800 MT of Murban crude oil and is bound for India. The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe,” the press release said.

What Did The Petroleum And Natural Gas Ministry Say?

The ministry stated that it is taking necessary actions to ensure the safety of Indian vessels.

“Appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region. Coordination with shipping authorities and industry stakeholders is being maintained to support smooth maritime operations,” the press release said.

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The government also said there have been no incident invloving Indian seafarers in the past 24 hours.

“All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no shipping incident involving Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours,” the press release said.

Two Indian LPG Carriers Crossed Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and are currently on passage to India.

“Two Indian-flag LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 MT of LPG, which had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on 14 March 2026, are currently on passage to India and are scheduled to reach Mundra Port on 16 March and Kandla Port on 17 March, respectively,” the press release said.

The ministry said 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region and are being monitored by the Directorate General of Shipping.

“At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping continues to monitor the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions,” the press release said.

DG Shipping Responds To Queries From Seafarers And Their Families

Authorities have also been responding to queries and requests for assistance from seafarers and their families.

The press release said, “Since the activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, 2,995 phone calls and more than 5,357 emails have been handled from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders seeking information and assistance.”

The statement added that hundreds of Indian seafarers have already been repatriated from the Gulf region.

The press release said, “DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of 276 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far, including 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from airports and regional locations.”

The ministry emphasised that Indian ports are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations, adding that it is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, shipping companies and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers.

(with ANI inputs)

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