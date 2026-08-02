Good news for Indian economy as OPEC+ cartel agrees to hike oil production by 188,000 barrels per day

OPEC+ increases its crude production quota by 188,000 barrels per day from September, offering prospective relief to oil-importing economies like India despite ongoing transit bottlenecks.

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New Delhi: In a significant global development, the OPEC+ cartel on Sunday approved an increase in its crude production quota by 188,000 barrels per day starting September, unwinding output cuts introduced in 2023. Key producers, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman backed the move, signaling welcome relief for energy-importing nations like India. Lower oil import bills could ease domestic inflation and strengthen fiscal health, offering a much-needed boost to India’s economic growth trajectory.

What there be immediate relief in global oil supplies?

Despite the quota hike, immediate relief in global oil supplies remains uncertain due to ongoing geopolitical friction in the Middle East. With the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital transit route for nearly 20% of global oil and gas exports, facing severe shipping bottlenecks, higher production targets may fail to translate into actual physical supply reaching global markets anytime soon.

Higher official quotas also do not necessarily mean that producers can actually deliver the additional crude. Russia is facing pressure on its oil industry after repeated Ukrainian drone attacks striking deep into Russian territory to hit energy infrastructure.

Global crude oil supplies update

The country’s production is currently around 9 million barrels per day, below its OPEC+ target of about 9.8 million barrels per day. The UAE’s exit from the OPEC+ group in May has added another layer of uncertainty. Its departure followed years of frustration over production cuts and has raised questions about how much longer OPEC+ members will remain willing to accept coordinated limits, a report by IANS news agency said.

Analysts expect the group to take a more cautious approach after the September increase. Rystad Energy expects OPEC+ to hold production levels steady during the fourth quarter before discussions begin around quotas for 2027. That could give producers time to assess the impact of restored exports, global demand, and oil prices before deciding whether to release more crude. The group has already raised production targets several times since 2025 after years of restricting supply.

Between late 2022 and 2023, OPEC+ introduced three rounds of cuts that reduced its combined output by nearly 6 million barrels per day. The strategy later shifted towards gradually bringing those barrels back to the market. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says he has cancelled US strikes against Iran, provided a deal is struck “rapidly” with the country.

(With inputs from agencies)