New Delhi: In what can be called as a piece of good news for many foreign workers including Indian workers as Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced reforms that will bring changes in the restrictions that keeps millions of low-paid and vulnerable migrant workers tied to their employers in conditions that have been rife with abuse and exploitation.

Giving further details, Saudi's Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development said the reforms will allow foreign workers the right to change jobs within the Kingdom by transferring their sponsorship from one employer to another. With the new changes, they can leave and re-enter the country and secure final exit visas without the consent of their employer.

As per updates, the Labor Relation Initiative will come into effect in March 2021, affecting potentially around a third of Saudi Arabias total population, or approximately 10 million foreign workers in Saudi.

Updates also suggest that Saudi authorities are removing some elements of the kafala” sponsorship system in place across multiple Gulf Arab states that ties foreign workers’ legal status to their employer.

Interestingly, Qatar, which is hosting the next FIFA World Cup in 2022, has recently introduced similar changes to its labor laws.

If the new changes are introduced that could improve migrant workers’ conditions. However, the country may not fully remove the kafala system.

As per the old regulations, migrant workers still need an employer to sponsor them to come to the country and employers still have control over their residency status.

As per Saudi’s restrictive kafala system, workers had little power to escape abuse because their employers controlled their exit from the country and their ability to change jobs.