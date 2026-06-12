Good news for ‘Make in India’ as France plans tech transfer for 114 Rafale jets to India ahead of PM Modi’s visit

In a strategic shift from a traditional buyer-seller dynamic, France has assured full technology transfer and total autonomy to integrate indigenous Indian weapons onto the 114 Rafale fighter jets proposed for the IAF.

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Rafale fighter jets (IANS image)

New Delhi: In a matter of good news for India-France partnership, the strategic alignment between New Delhi and Paris is staring down a major evolutionary leap. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s week-long diplomatic tour to France and Slovakia, France has reportedly signaled an unprecedented willingness to anchor its defense ties in India’s domestic manufacturing ambitions. In the recent development, French officials have indicated they are fully prepared to execute an unrestricted transfer of technology (ToT) for the Rafale fighter platform, while completely opening the aircraft’s architecture to Indian-engineered weaponry. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in India-France partnership regarding Rafale fighter jets.

The timing of the overture is calculated. PM Modi’s itinerary combines outreach sessions at the G7 Summit with a high-stakes bilateral agenda with French President Emmanuel Macron.

What has France offered in 114 Rafale fighter jet deal?

Under the proposed framework, France is offering a level of technological transparency that goes well beyond standard defense procurement. The agreement is designed to give Indian defense engineers total autonomy to integrate domestic missiles, ammunition and specialized systems directly onto the Rafale platform, a report by India TV said.

“Make in India” initiative for Rafale program

By hardcoding the “Make in India” initiative into the DNA of the Rafale program, Paris is making a deliberate geopolitical play. The French defense establishment is looking to transcend the transactional, customer-supplier dynamics that define typical arms agreements, attempting instead to lock in a deeply integrated, long-term strategic alliance with New Delhi.

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Defence Ministry okays Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France

The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved the Rs 3.25 lakh crore proposal to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France for the Indian Air Force. The clearance was granted by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to the programme.

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According to the proposal, India will purchase 18 off-the-shelf Rafale fighter jets from French defence giant Dassault Aviation, while the remaining 96 fighter jets will be made in India. Some of these jets will be twin-seater aircraft to be used for training. The deal will involve the transfer of state-of-the-art fighter jet technology and a strategic partnership to give a fillip to the ‘Make in India’ programme.