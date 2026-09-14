Good news in India-China relations after BRICS Summit as Chinese forces along northern borders reduced significantly; here’s what Defence Ministry report says

Defence Ministry report confirms a significant reduction in Chinese PLA troop deployments along the LAC following high-level diplomatic and military talks.

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Indian forces northern borders- File image- IANS

India- China relations: In a significant global development in India-China relations, the deployment of Chinese forces along India’s northern borders witnessed a significant reduction after India moved 10 brigade-sized forces to areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and traditional training areas. According to the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for 2025-26, significant reduction in Chinese forces along northern borders has been noticed near the border. Here are all the details you need to know about the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for 2025-26.

What does the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for 2025-26 say on Chinese forces?

As per the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for 2025-26, 10 brigade-sized formations deployed by the army were of the combined arms type, or self-sustaining military units comprising different combat arms, including infantry, armour, artillery and air defence, operating under a common structure, and thus enabling the formation to undertake operations independently and respond effectively to different battlefield contingencies.

For those unversed, a brigade typically comprises around 3,000 soldiers along with supporting units.

“The deployment of IA (Indian Army) in all sectors along the LAC is robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency,” the annual report said, underlining the army’s preparedness along the northern frontier.

“The year 2025 witnessed a significant reduction in the deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Forces opposite the Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade-sized forces each deployed in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in traditional training areas,” the report said.

The Defence Ministry said that the army continued to secure the northern borders, while interactions between India and China at the political, diplomatic, and military levels also contributed to positive developments and helped maintain greater stability along the frontier. The report highlighted the resumption and continuation of several mechanisms aimed at maintaining dialogue between the two countries and addressing issues related to the boundary situation.

Positive developments in bilateral relationships

“The between both countries were further reinforced during Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin in August 2025,” it said. The Defence Ministry report also said that the constructive nature of the engagement between India and China was reflected at the military level during the 23rd Corps Commander Level Meet, described as the senior-highest military commander-level meet, held in eastern Ladakh on October 25-26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)