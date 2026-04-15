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Good news for India as Russian oil imports to country triple to €5.3 billion amid West Asia war and global energy crisis

Good news for India as Russian oil imports to country triple to €5.3 billion amid West Asia war and global energy crisis

In the middle of the West Asia conflict and rising global energy crisis, India’s crude oil imports from Russia have more than tripled to €5.3 billion, strengthening its energy security and supply stability.

Good news for India as Russian oil imports to country triple to €5.3 billion amid West Asia war and global energy crisis (AI image)

India-Russia relations: In a significant global development amid the war in West Asia and global energy supply crunch, India sharply increased its purchase of Russian crude oil in March 2026, marking a major shift in its energy imports. As per media reports, the total value of these purchases more than tripled to 5.3 billion euros (around Rs 58,229 crore).

This surge was driven by a doubling of import volumes along with a rise in global oil prices. The development highlights how India’s energy strategy is adjusting to changing global conditions. According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), India returned to higher buying levels from Russia after a dip in February.

Howa much crude oil is India importing from Russia?

The report states that India was the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in March. During this period, total imports of Russian fuel products reached 5.8 billion euros. A large share of this came from crude oil, which made up 91 percent, valued at 5.3 billion euros. The rest included coal worth 337 million euros and petroleum products worth 178.5 million euros. This sharp rise shows how crude oil continues to dominate India’s energy imports from Russia.

Update on India’s overall crude oil imports

In February, India was the third-largest energy importer from Russia, with total imports at 1.8 billion euros. Crude oil accounted for 81 percent (1.4 billion euros), while coal imports stood at 223 million euros and petroleum products at 121 million euros. Interestingly, even though India’s overall crude oil imports fell by 4 percent in March, imports specifically from Russia doubled, underlining a clear shift in sourcing strategy.

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US President Trump indicates talks with Iran may resume in ‘next two days’

US President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that talks between the US and Iran may resume in the next couple of days and that discussions were afoot. Speaking by phone from Washington to a reporter for the New York Post in Islamabad, he said, “You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go.”

“It’s more likely,” he emphasised.

In an earlier phone call with the reporter, Trump said, “Discussions were happening, but, you know, a little bit slow.”

(With inputs from agencies)

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