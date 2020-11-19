New Delhi: Following promising late-stage results shown by Pfizer and Moderna vaccines respectively, the University of Oxford today confirmed that its vaccine has produced strong immune responses in older adults in an early study. The University which is developing its vaccine in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc said that it will release its findings from the final phase in the coming weeks, a report by Bloomberg said on Thursday. Also Read - 'Corona' Store Opened 7 Years ago in Kerala's Kottayam Becomes Huge Hit Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

The results that were published in The Lancet Medical journal said that "the experimental shot generated an immune response in older people, who are at highest risk of severe illness", the report said.

However, the final-stage trial results are still awaited and researchers are waiting to find out if the efficacy levels of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine can meet the bars set by US pharma giants Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

The Pfizer vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective, based on last-stage trials. Moderna Inc had said that its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the virus spread.

Notably, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by scientists at the Oxford University, which is advanced stages of the trial, could be rolled out in as little as three months in the UK.

The Serum Institute of India has tied up with AstraZeneca to produce doses of the vaccine in India. The trials are being conducted on 1,600 participants across the country.