New Delhi: The European Medicines Agency on Friday recommended that the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children in the age group of 12 to 15 years, the drugs regulatory body said. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was the first one granted authorisation across the European Union when it was licensed for use in people aged 16 and above in December. So far, about 173 million doses of the shot have been administered in the 27-nation bloc, about three quarters of the total given.

Extending the protection of a safe and effective vaccine in this younger population is an important step forward in the fight against this pandemic," said Marco Cavaleri, who heads the EMA body that reviewed the vaccine. The EU regulator had received the necessary data to authorize the vaccine for younger teens and found it to be highly effective against infection, he said.

