Colombo/New Delhi: Amid the ongoing economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government on Tuesday said the island nation has extended its multiple-entry tourist visa to five years in an effort to boost the tourism industry, reported news agency IANS. Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that Sri Lanka now offers one-year multiple entry visas, according to Xinhua news agency. The country also issues single entry visas with a six-month stay period.

Fernandor said that the cabinet of ministers approved his proposal on Monday. "Cabinet agreed to extend five-year multiple entry tourist visas for 35 countries to help boost repeat tourism in Sri Lanka. A tourist can stay in Sri Lanka for six months in one stretch with this scheme," he said.

Sri Lanka tourism:

The Minister said the country had earlier offered a three-month “digital nomad” visa for tourists to attract foreigners engaged in remote work.

The Minister said that tourism picked up in July and August after the anti-government protests gradually fizzled.

He added that they expect 1 million tourists to arrive in Sri Lanka in 2022.

“We expect $2 billion from tourism this year,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)