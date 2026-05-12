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Google DOWN: Thousands of users report major outage, server error messages

Google DOWN: Thousands of users report major outage, ‘server error’ messages

Several users reported problems with Google Search, with many seeing a “Server Error” message.

Google DOWN: Thousands of users report major outage, ‘server error’ messages

Google DOWN: World’s most-visited website and dominant search engine Google witnessed a downtime on Tuesday as several users in India and other parts of the world experienced the outage. Several users took to social media platforms and shared complaints saying they were not able to access the popular platform. Tracking platform Downdetector registered more than 200 complaints over the outage, and users were not able to access the search engine.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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