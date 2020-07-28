New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Google has decided to extend work from home for employees till June 30, 2021, for roles that don’t need to be in the office. Notably, the tech giant had earlier set January 2021 as a tentative timeline for its workers to return to offices. Also Read - China Proposes 4-Point Action Plan to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal; Defends WHO Over COVID-19 Crisis

In an email to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said,"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office."

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, the extension of the work from home order by the company will affect 'nearly all' of the company's 200,000 employees.

While Amazon and Apple expect their employees to return to their respective offices in January, most other tech companies also appeared to be hoping work from home to last till the end of the year.

Earlier micro-blogging site Twitter had allowed employees to work from home ‘forever’ if they so wish.