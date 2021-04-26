New Delhi: Expressing concern over the sudden spike in COVID -19 cases in India, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his Microsoft counterpart Satya Nadella on Monday pledged support to the country. Pichai asserted that his company will provide Rs 135 crore funding to UNICEF and the non-profit Give India for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities. Also Read - 'I Understand Pain & Trauma of Covid Patients': UP Businessman Refills Oxygen Cylinders For Just Rs 1

"Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to Give India, UNICEF for medical supplies, organizations supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information," Pichai tweeted this morning.

Echoing similar remarks, Satya Nadella said he was "heartbroken" by the current coronavirus situation in India and added that his company will continue to use its resources and technology for relief efforts and support buying oxygen devices. He also expressed gratitude towards the United States government that has assured help to India amid the crisis.

“I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices,” Nadella tweeted.

This comes after US President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris said that the United States is determined to “help” India as it faces an unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. In a tweet, Biden acknowledged last year’s assistance from India to America when the latter was facing a healthcare crisis. Last year during the first COVID-19 wave, India shipped 50 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the United States following a request by then US President Donald Trump.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden tweeted.

“The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India including its courageous healthcare workers,” Harris said in a tweet