San Francisco: In a bid to delay Moscow's onslaught, the tech giant Google has temporarily disabled its Maps' live traffic data in Ukraine to protect users as the country faces Russian invasion, media reports said on Monday. The move came a day after the Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads informed that it was removing all road signs to confuse the invading Russian troops.

It is not known when exactly Google disabled the Maps live traffic data and what prompted the move, VICE World News reported. It is also not clear whether Google has ever disabled these features during previous conflicts or wars.

According to the report, the tech giant said that it had taken the action for the "safety of local Ukrainian communities following consultations with sources including regional authorities."

The move seems to be prompted by reports claiming that people around the world were using the service to track the movements of troops and civilians during the Russian invasion, reported news agency IANS.

Google’s announcement followed a day after Ukrainian government called on “all road organisations, territorial communities, (and) local authorities to immediately start dismantling road signs nearby”.

“Dismantling road signs on all roads of the country. Priority #1 – indicators, names of settlements. Collected signs are handed over to local authorities and roadmen,” Ukravtodor, the government agency responsible for Ukraine’s national road system, wrote in a Facebook post.

“The enemy has a pathetic connection, they don’t orientate the area. Let’s help them go straight to hell.”

Experts had previously flagged the potential for Google’s data to be exploited by invading Russian forces, who could theoretically use the Maps traffic function to monitor Ukrainian troops and notice when they’re on the move, the report said.

Several social media platforms have blocked Russian media after President Vladimir Putin launched an attack into Ukraine last week.

Last weekend, Meta (formerly Facebook) had prohibited Russian state media from running ads or monetising on its platform anywhere in the world. The company has also blocked access to several Russian state-controlled accounts in Ukraine.

Google-owned YouTube has also announced it is temporarily halting the ability of a number of Russian channels, including state-sponsored RT, to monetise their content on the platform.

Earlier, Russia also blocked Twitter to stifle the flow of information as its invasion of Ukraine escalates.