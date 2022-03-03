New Delhi: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis asked a group of students to remove face masks while calling it “ridiculous”. In a video shared on Twitter, DeSantis was seen arriving at a press conference where a group of group of students stood behind him. He quickly turned towards the students, who were seen wearing face masks, and told them to take it off.Also Read - India Witnesses Dip In Covid Positivity Rate, Massive Decline in Deaths | Key Takeaways From Health Ministry's Briefing

"You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We have got to stop with this COVID theatre," Ron DeSantis said. "If you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous," DeSantis said.

Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70 per cent of the US population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.

The agency is still advising people, including schoolchildren, to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That’s the situation in about 37 per cent of US counties, where about 28 per cent of Americans live.

The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations. The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. And the agency says people with COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive shouldn’t stop wearing masks.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing. “We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease. … Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”