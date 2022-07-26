Colombo: Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to return, a Minister said on Tuesday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa had secretly fled the country on July 13 amid violent protests in the wake of the island nation’s ongoing economic crisis. Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena, addressing the media, refuted that Gotabaya Rajapaksa was hiding in Singapore and said that he would return.Also Read - Dinesh Gunawardena, Rajapaksa Ally, Takes Oath As New Sri Lanka PM

"I don't agree that the former President is in hiding in Singapore because he had followed the official procedure and gone to Singapore obtaining a legitimate visa. I was aware that he would return and the authorities in our country would take necessary precautions to prevent any harm to the former President," said Media Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

Meanwhile, GL Peiris, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party formed by the Rajapaksas to win the 2019 Presidential election, also said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to the country and would be entitled to all the perks and privileges that are due for any former head of state.

In Sri Lanka, former Presidents and their families are entitled to a residence in Colombo, vehicles, and security, including military and police, in addition to other perks and privileges.

(With agency inputs)