New Delhi: Government workers were seen staging protest over Islamabad’s discriminatory financial policies in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), ANI reported on Wednesday.

The protesters were demanding general incentives and other allowances that are given to other Government employees across Pakistan.

“We have been sitting here for the last four days. Our demands have been pending for the last one year. With the suggestion of Chief Secretary, a committee was formed but nothing has been done yet. Our principal demand is that the secretary workers should also be given allowances which the police and the health officials receive. They have been deprived of it,” said a protester.

As per the ANI report, hundreds of secretariat workers raised slogans against Islamabad, demanding they be treated at par with the employees across Pakistan.

The demands also include general incentives and other attendance allowance which the employees of every organisation across Pakistan enjoy.

The workers will not withdraw the protest until their demands are met, the report said.