New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday delivered a video message to the Grammys 2022 and urged for support in telling the story of Ukraine's invasion by Russia. During the message at the Grammy Awards 2022, Zelenskyy likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children.

"The war – What is opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died. And we'll never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters, but alive," Zelenskyy said in an emotional video message.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them," Zelenskyy said. "But the music will break through anyway."

“Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities,” Zelenskyy said.

President Zelenskyy just addressed the #GRAMMYs broadcast from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VjPSK5tqvR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 4, 2022

The Recording Academy, with its partner Global Citizen, prior to the ceremony highlighted a social media campaign called ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ to raise money and support during the humanitarian crisis.

Following Zelenskyy’s message, John Legend performed his song “Free” with Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, as images from the war were shown on screens behind them.