New Delhi: Calling him a 'great leader and loyal friend', US President Donald Trump greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. "I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend!" Trump tweeted at 02:08 am (GMT+5:30) early Friday.

He also shared a picture of him and First Lady Melania Trump with Prime Minister Modi from the "Namaste Trump" event. In the picture, the two leaders were seen raising their hands before a 125,000-strong crowd who had gathered to welcome the US president on his first India visit at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad in February this year.

Besides Trump, a host of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had wished the Indian Prime Minister on his birthday and showered praise on him for strengthening ties with their countries.

The Prime Minister responded individually to many of those who wished him on Twitter. “People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens,” he said in one of his tweets late night.

Earlier on thursday, PM Modi’s birthday was one of the top trends on Twitter. Hashtags like #HappyBirthdayPMModi and #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi were trending on the micro-blogging site.