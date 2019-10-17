New Delhi: In a big break for Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced the brand new Brexit deal confirming UK’s departure from the European Union, after a meeting with European leaders in Brussels.

Rejoicing on the revised deal, Johnson tweeted, “We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.”

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker also took Twitter on the Brtain’s withdrawal from EU saying ‘where there is a will, there is a deal’.

“Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal,” his tweet read.

Both the sides had been working intensively on revising the legal text of the Brexit agreement, and are awaiting approval from the UK and the European parliament.

Meanwhile, Nothern Ireleand’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have remained firm on their ground, casting doubt that they still cannot support the deal.

“We have been involved in ongoing discussions with the government. As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT,” read a statement released by DUP leader Arlene Foster and the party’s Commons leader, Nigel Dodds.

“We will continue to work with the government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK,” it added.

It must be noted that the DUP’s consent to the Brexit deal is crucial if UK PM Johnson wants to stand any chance at wielding a parliamentary majority.

As a result, Johnson and Junker have now urged their respective Parliaments to back the new agreement.