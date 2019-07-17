New Delhi: The United States President Donald Trump today said that Jama’at-ud-Da’wah chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested after a ‘ten years of search’. He also claimed that great pressure was exerted over the last two years ‘to find him’.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had granted pre-arrest bail to Hafiz Saeed, and three others in a case pertaining to the outfit’s alleged illegal use of land for its seminary.

After a ten year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

The anti-terrorism court had granted interim bail to Saeed, Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza, and Malik Zafar till August 31, the Dawn reported. The bail was granted till August 31 against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 to be paid by all the three.

The Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was again arrested today and sent to judicial custody, reported ANI on Wednesday, quoting Pakistan media.

It said that Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered 23 cases against Saeed and 12 of his aides for using five trusts to “funnel funds to terror suspects”.

The cases were registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan against the leadership of banned outfits JuD, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).