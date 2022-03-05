Kyiv: A day after NATO rejected Ukraine’s request for help to protect its skies from Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday slammed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), saying the decision would give Russia the green light for the further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Expected To Rise By Rs 15-22 Per Litre: Report

In a televised address, President Zelenskyy said today there was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the number one goal.

Zelenskyy further added that the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for the further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, having refused to set up a no-fly zone."

Earlier, Zelenskyy had urged the NATO to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine after Russia invaded the country by land, sea and air on February 24.

WHAT IS A NO-FLY ZONE?

In general, a no-fly zone is the area established by military powers over which certain aircraft are not allowed to fly. During wars, no-fly zones are imposed to prevent enemies from attacking the country being protected in the zone. However, a no-fly zone is different from shutting down airspace that only prevents commercial planes from operating.

When a no-fly zone is imposed, the military of the country or alliance that imposed it will have to shoot down flights of the adversary if any country invades the other country’s airspace.

Even though NATO rejected Ukrainian calls to protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are not part of this conflict,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in denying Ukraine’s request.

“We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering,” he said following a NATO meeting in Brussels.

A former Soviet republic, Ukraine wants to join the European Union and NATO, the decisions which Moscow says threaten its security and influence. In its military operations, Russia has shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure, as well as captured two nuclear sites.