‘Greenland should be controlled by US, not…’: Donald Trump at NATO summit

Donald Trump reiterated that Greenland "should be controlled by the United States," arguing that the Arctic island is strategically important for American security.

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‘Greenland should be controlled by US, not…’: Donald Trump at NATO summit | Image: ANI

Ankara: Reigniting the discussion over Greenland, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that the Arctic territory “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark.” He argued that Greenland is strategically important for American security, as CNN reported.

The US President acknowledged that pursuing US control of Greenland could affect Washington’s ties with its NATO allies.

But, he added, “that would hurt my relationship with NATO,” according to CNN.

Notably, Greenland is an autonomous territory that currently falls under Denmark.

Trump argued that Denmark has not invested enough in Greenland and said the island’s strategic importance is growing as China and Russia expand their presence in the Arctic.

“Greenland doesn’t help Denmark, Denmark doesn’t spend money to really help Greenland, but it’s an important part for the United States,” Trump said, as quoted by CNN.

He added that Greenland “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark.”

According to CNN, Trump has previously declined to rule out military action to acquire Greenland, though he later shifted to advocating a long-term framework agreement during the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year.

CNN further reported that members of the Trump administration have continued to leave open the possibility of more aggressive measures, arguing that Greenland is critical to US national security.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday attended a dinner for NATO leaders at the Bestepe presidential compound in Ankara, where he was welcomed alongside other leaders, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Trump arrived after a series of world leaders, each of whom was received to the sound of a military marching band. He again greeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly before the leaders entered the venue.

A CNN report stated that the dinner during the summit marked the US president’s first opportunity to meet with other NATO leaders. In recent months, he has criticised several NATO leaders. Specifically, leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Keir Starmer and Canadian PM Mark Carney have faced criticism from Trump.

(wiht ANI inputs)