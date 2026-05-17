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Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modi’s plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video

PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Published date india.com Published: May 17, 2026 6:04 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Gripen fighter jets, PM Modi's plane, Swedish airspace, Video, Narendra Modi, Sweden, Gothenburg, Ulf Kristersson
(Source: MEA)

New Delhi: Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane as he entered Sweden. PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Watch The Video Here

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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