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Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modis plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video

Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modi’s plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video

PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

(Source: MEA)

New Delhi: Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane as he entered Sweden. PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Swedish Gripen fighter jets escort PM Narendra Modi’s plane as he enters Sweden PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. (Source: MEA) pic.twitter.com/GjALiU3ILv — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

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