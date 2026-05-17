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Gripen fighter jets escort PM Modi’s plane as it enters Swedish airspace: Video
PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
New Delhi: Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane as he entered Sweden. PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
Watch The Video Here
#WATCH | Swedish Gripen fighter jets escort PM Narendra Modi’s plane as he enters Sweden
PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
(Source: MEA) pic.twitter.com/GjALiU3ILv
— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026
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