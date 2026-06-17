‘Growth for whom and in what direction is real question’: PM Modi at G7 Summit in France

At the G7 Summit, PM Narendra Modi shifts the global economic narrative by urging world leaders to focus on inclusive, purposeful growth that benefits everyone.

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PM Modi at G7 meeting, France (Image-X.com PM Modi)

G7 Summit 2026: In a significant global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said discussions on economic growth should go beyond GDP and trade figures. While addressing the G7 Outreach Session on “Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All”, PM welcomed the French G7 Presidency’s decision to focus on the theme, saying it was important to discuss this topic. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi has said addressing the G7 Summit in Evian.

At the G7 Summit in Evian, addressed the Outreach Session on ‘Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All.’ It is good that the French G7 Presidency has given importance to this topic. The reality today is- when it comes to growth, the question should… pic.twitter.com/qGQpCLbQPA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2026

PM Modi pitches for global framework to boost cooperation on connectivity and trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched for setting up a global framework to boost cooperation on connectivity and trade by combining the strengths of the G7 nations, India and the Global South countries.

The prime minister floated the proposal to set up the International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT) while speaking at an outreach session of the G7 summit in this French commune.

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PM Modi said the new framework can be modelled on the ambitious IMEC or India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

“Like the vision of IMEC, can we work on connectivity projects with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands?” he asked.

“By combining G7 capital, India’s talent and the ownership of Global South countries, we may also consider establishing an International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT),” PM Modi said.

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The prime minister was speaking on the session titled ‘Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All.’

“It is good that the French G7 Presidency has given importance to this topic. The reality today is — when it comes to growth, the question should not be about GDP or trade numbers. The real question is – Growth for whom, with whom and in what direction?”

(With inputs from agencies)