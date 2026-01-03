GUESS! Donald Trump bombed how many countries in 2025 – one, two, or…

Home

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that the US military had carried out airstrikes on Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, and had captured President Nicolas Maduro. As 2025 has ended, do you know how many countries Trump has bombed?

How Many Countries Has Donald Trump Bombed in 2025? Following major airstrikes on the capital city, Caracas, and other places, US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro has been captured. He said that Maduro, along with his wife, has also been captured by US troops and flown out of the country. According to CBS, the US President had issued an order to strike crucial sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities. Earlier this week, Trump said that his country had attacked a docking facility in a South American country. This marked the first military action against Venezuela since it started targeting the country’s ships in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific last year. As 2025 has ended, do you know how many countries Trump has bombed?

Trump: A peace lover or…

There are times when President Trump modelled himself as the ‘president of peace.’ He himself stated that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for ending as many as eight wars around the world this year.

Notably, Venezuela’s airstrike was just the latest string of US military attacks around the globe since its inauguration in January.

Which Countries Has Donald Trump Bombed This Year?

Venezuela and the Caribbean Sea

On Saturday, several explosions were heard in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas and other parts. Later, it was confirmed that the US carried out airstrikes against the South American country. Hours after airstrikes on Venezuela, US President Donald Trump confirmed that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.

Nigeria

On December 25, the US launched the first “powerful and deadly” strikes against groups affiliated with ISIL (ISIS) in Northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto State.

It came after weeks of diplomatic pressure on the Nigerian government, which Trump has accused of permitting a “Christian genocide” in a country with an evenly divided Christian and Muslim population.

Somalia

It is to be noted that American forces conducted air attacks in the region against armed groups, which include al-Shabab, a group affiliated with al-Qaeda. The US troops also trained Somali forces. They also target an ISIL offshoot known as ISIS-Somalia.

In his first term, Trump withdrew the forces from Somalia, but the Biden administration reinstated them in 2022.

Syria

US conducted airstrikes on 70 ISIL bases after the Palmyra shooting, which killed two US soldiers and a civilian.

Three Americans and two Syrian security forces personnel sustained injuries in the incident. Later, Syria’s Interior Affairs Ministry stated that the person who attacked the US soldiers had been a member of the state security service.

Iran

Amid conflict between Iran and Israel, the US stepped in and conducted airstrikes at three key nuclear sites in Iran on June last year.

Later, Trump justified the airstrikes on Iran’s Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow nuclear sites. He said that these sites curtail the “nuclear threat” posed by the Middle East country.

Yemen

Since 2024, US has targeted Yemen’s Houthis in a series of air and naval attacks. As per US the attacks were carried out in response of attacks on Israeli vessels passing through the Red Sea.

The strikes intensified into daily attacks by March 2025, following the start of the Trump administration.

Iraq

The US attacked Iraq’s al-Anbar province in March last year and killed a high-profile ISIL member, CENTCOM stated. As per reports, ISIL’s second-in-command, Abdallah Malli Muslih al-Rifai, and another member were reported to have been killed in US airstrikes.

According to CENTCOM, both terrorists were armed and wearing suicide vests at the time of the strikes. The strikes were carried out with Iraqi intelligence.

