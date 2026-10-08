‘Guess who they are’: Elon Musk makes strong claim as Starlink waits for final India approvals, says ‘oligarchs’ are blocking launch

Elon Musk has accused unnamed Indian “oligarchs” of blocking Starlink’s launch in India to protect their hold over the telecom market. The satellite internet service is reportedly awaiting a few final regulatory and security clearances before it can begin commercial operations.

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'Guess who they are': Elon Musk makes strong claim as Starlink waits for final India approvals, says 'oligarchs' are blocking launch (X.com/File)

SpaceX’s Starlink appears to be very close to starting its satellite internet service in India, but the company is still waiting for some key government clearances before it can begin commercial operations. The delay has now triggered a strong reaction from Elon Musk. In a post on X, Musk accused unnamed “oligarchs” in India of trying to stop Starlink from entering the market because they want to protect their existing control over the telecom sector.

“Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are …,” Musk wrote.

He followed it up by saying, “This is a crime against the people of India!”

Musk did not name any company or individual in his posts. His comments came in response to a post highlighting the need for better internet connectivity in parts of India where building traditional telecom infrastructure can be difficult.

Why Starlink has not started in India yet

Starlink has already made significant progress towards launching its service in the country. The company has obtained key licences, including the Global Mobile Personal Communications by Satellite (GMPCS) licence, and has received approval from India’s space regulator, IN-SPACe.

However, the company still needs to complete the remaining government approvals, including security-related clearances, before it can switch on its commercial service.

A senior Starlink executive recently said the company has already built its Indian operations around the country’s security and regulatory requirements. Starlink has also set up around 20 ground stations and hundreds of antennas as part of its planned network. The company says Indian user data will remain within the country.

India’s telecom regulator TRAI has also been working on the framework for assigning spectrum to satellite communication companies. Starlink is among the companies that have participated in the regulatory consultation process.

Starlink says it can help connect remote areas

Unlike traditional broadband networks, Starlink uses satellites in low Earth orbit to provide internet access. This means users in locations where fibre cables or mobile towers are difficult or expensive to install could potentially get high-speed internet through a satellite connection.

This is one of the main reasons Starlink has been pitching its service as a way to improve connectivity in remote parts of India.

India has made major progress in expanding internet access, but a gap between urban and rural connectivity remains. TRAI continues to publish monthly telecom data, including separate figures for rural and urban subscriptions.

The figures cited in the post that Musk responded to point to thousands of villages that still did not have 4G coverage in May 2026. At the same time, India had more than one billion internet subscriptions, showing both the enormous size of the country’s digital market and the continuing challenge of reaching people in underserved areas.

Musk says Starlink could make internet more accessible

Musk has also argued that Starlink could provide internet access to people who currently have limited or no connectivity.

“Starlink in India would enable high-speed, affordable Internet connectivity for those who can’t afford current prices or who don’t have a connection at all!” he said in another post.