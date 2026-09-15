‘Guided by mutual respect’: What PM Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping during 18th BRICS summit talks

India's MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed key bilateral concerns during their 18th BRICS Summit meeting.

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BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Delhi

New Delhi: At a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided details on the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. The MEA noted that multiple bilateral concerns were addressed during the interaction, where PM Modi reiterated the fundamental principles governing India-China relations. Both leaders underscored that differences between the two nations should not escalate into disputes.

Core Principles: PM Modi emphasized that bilateral ties must be guided by the “three mutuals”: mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity to each other’s core concerns. Read more: Weather Tomorrow September 16: IMD warning issued for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Odisha, Karnataka

Bilateral Agenda: Discussions encompassed broader India-China strategic relations, border management along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), trade, and long-term regional cooperation

When asked about the Chinese readout of the meeting, which mentioned that India’s policy and position on issues relating to Taiwan and Tibet remain unchanged and that it will not allow any force to engage in anti-China activities on its territory, Jaiswal responded, “Several issues came up during the discussions, and we have kept you updated with those, including those referred to in your question. Prime Minister referred to Indian concerns as well and underlined those, that both sides should show sensitivity to each other’s core concerns and be guided by the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.”

PM Modi – Xi Jinping bilateral meeting on sidelines of BRICS Summit

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, where the two leaders emphasised that “differences should not become disputes” and reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties.

“The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties.

Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest,” read a statement issued by the MEA after the meeting.

According to the MEA, the two leaders agreed that both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues, and in addressing challenges. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present at the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)