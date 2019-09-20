New Delhi: Multiple people were shot at after gunfire erupted on the streets ofColumbia Heights in Northwest Washington, DC on Thursday night, local media reported. As per the police, two of the victims were in serious condition after the shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Local WJLA-TV shared images of ambulances taking victims from the scene. It stated that that there had been a ‘massive’ police response.

Multiple people being taken to the hospital in Columbia Heights. @PoPville pic.twitter.com/JG9XG7Fchb — Chris G. Collison (@chriscollison) September 20, 2019

The shooting was reported about 10:06 PM. Police have cordoned off the area.

This comes nearly a month after 20 people were killed and 24 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The massacre took place near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border. Police had said the Walmart was ‘at capacity’ with shoppers buying back-to-school supplies at the time of the attack.

A 21-year-old white man from Allen, who was believed to be the sole gunman was immediately arrested. The suspect was named by the US media as Patrick Crusius, a resident of the Dallas area.