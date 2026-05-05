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Gunfire near Donald Trumps Office: White House locked down as secret service confirms shooting, armed person shot

Gunfire near Donald Trump’s Office: White House locked down as secret service confirms shooting, armed person shot

US Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the White House on Monday afternoon.

Gunfire near Donald Trump’s Office: White House locked down as secret service confirms shooting, armed person shot | Image: ANI

Washington DC: The US Secret Service on Monday confirmed a shooting incident near the most secure place in the country – the White House. The agency’s Office of Communications said that officials shot an armed individual who was involved in a shooting incident near United States President Donald Trump’s office. It issued a warning to the public to avoid the area as emergency crews were securing the scene.

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What The US Secret Service Said On The Shooting Incident?

The US Secret Service’s Office of Communications took to X and informed that, “US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, DC. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.”

U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026

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Armed Suspect Shot Near White House

According to Fox News, US Secret Service officers shot an armed individual after a confrontation unfolded near 15th Street and Independence Avenue, just over half a mile from the White House and close to the Washington Monument.

Citing a federal source, Fox News reported that Secret Service Uniformed Division officers engaged the suspect after the individual pulled a gun.

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Teen Caught In Crossfire

At a press conference, Deputy Director Matt Quinn said a juvenile bystander was injured during the incident. “My understanding is they observed a print,” Quinn said. “These are trained surveillance detection personnel out there looking every day to look for just that… and they observed a visual print of a firearm.”

He added, “Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm and fired in the direction of our agents and officers. They returned fire and engaged.”

Quinn confirmed the child who was struck “did not sustain any life-threatening injuries” and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

He also noted that Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting but said the two events were not connected.

When asked whether the suspect may have been targeting President Donald Trump, Quinn declined to speculate. “I can’t say_I’m not going to guess on that,” he said. “I can tell you that every time we’re patrolling this area. In every site, we do 24/7, hardcore, whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don’t know. But we will find out.”

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident and that the area has been secured, while urging the public to avoid the vicinity due to expected road closures.

The suspect sustained bullet injuries and is believed to be alive. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Authorities later confirmed that the situation was quickly contained and there was no indication of a broader threat, Fox News reported. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Department has initiated an investigation into the matter.

(with ANI inputs)

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