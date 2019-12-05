New Delhi: A gunman opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard injuring several before he took his own life. One person is confirmed dead, tweeted Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam.

Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

According to reports, security forces responded to reports of the shooting at around 2:30 pm local time and that the base was on lockdown for several hours.

One witness told local media he was sitting at his computer when he heard shots fired and saw three victims on the ground, reported AFP. One eyewitness claimed that the gunman was wearing some uniform which could be of the navy.

Hawaii News Now said several civilians were among the gunshot victims.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019