New Delhi: Seven members from a single family were shot down by an unknown gunman in Kart-e-Sakhi area in PD3 district of Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday night.

The incident happened on was reported by the family’s relatives and confirmed by the Ministry of Interior (MoI). This is the third attack in Kabul in the span of one week. Previously, two explosions have taken place in districts near Paktia Kot and Parwan-e-Do area.

TOLOnews: At least 10 people were wounded in a magnetic IED blast that targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs early Monday morning in Kabul city’s PD2, MoI officials confirmed. #Afghanistan — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

The explosion at Parwan-e-Do area in Kabul happened on early Monday morning and wounded 10 people as it targetted government employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religous Affairs. No group has taken responsibility for the blast.

On Friday, another explosion took place in Taqwa Mosque in Paktia Kot area in Kabul that killed a well-known religious scholar Imam Mawlawi Samiullah Raihan, and wounded 16 other people.