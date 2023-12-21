Missing 23-Year-Old Sikh Student From Jalandhar Found Dead in London, UK Police Deny Repots

Gurashman belongs to Jalandhar's Model Town and is from a renowned family. According to reports, the family last spoke to him on 15 December, which also happened to be his birthday.

Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a 23-year-old studying at Loughborough University, was reportedly found dead near a lake in Canary Wharf, East London, by the police. The Jalandhar-based student was missing since 15 December. The UK’s Metropolitan Police are appealing for more information from the public to piece together the last movements of Gurashman. The Met Police said the 23-year-old had been reported missing after a night out with friends last Thursday, December 14.

Trending Now

Gurashman belongs to Jalandhar’s Model Town and is from a renowned family. Bhatia went to Delhi Public School, Jalandhar. According to the Tribune, the family last spoke to him on 15 December, which also happened to be his birthday. Over the video call, Gurasham informed the family of his birthday celebration plans, but after that, the family failed to contact him.

You may like to read

The officers went on to carry out “extensive enquiries”, including viewing CCTV, speaking to witnesses and analysing phone and financial data. Water searches were also carried out in the area and a body believed to be that of Bhatia was recovered by police divers in the water in South Quay.

“Gurashman’s death is being treated as unexpected, and while there is nothing to suggest it was suspicious, we will ensure our investigation is as thorough as possible to confirm this,” said Detective Chief Superintendent (DCI) James Conway, responsible for local policing in the Tower Hamlets area of Canary Wharf.

“Because of this, we are releasing a CCTV image of Gurashman that was taken before his disappearance and would like anyone who may have seen him in the Marsh Wall area on the evening of Thursday, 14 December and in the early hours of Friday, 15 December, to contact us,” he said.

The police noted that although formal identification has not yet taken place, Gurashman’s family has been informed. Meanwhile, anyone with information about Gurashman’s movements has been asked to call 101 quoting the reference CAD5787/15Dec.

Widespread social media appeals for Gurashman

There had been widespread social media appeals by the Indian student community in the UK after the Sikh student was reported missing. “What a tragic, heartbreaking loss of one of our beautiful lives. I had spoken to his father and friends only some days ago when we first found out he was missing and had been praying for his safe discovery,” said Sanam Arora, Chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK. “Our thoughts are with his family & friends. Requesting all to please say a prayer for the departed soul,” she said.

Bhatia was pursuing an MSc in Digital Finance at Loughborough University. After he went missing last week, his case was also flagged with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of G.S. Bhatia, a Loughborough University student who was missing since Dec 15th. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time. May Waheguru give strength to his parents mourning this profound loss,” Sirsa said in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patiala Politics (@patialapolitics)

Loughborough University also confirmed that as far as they were concerned Bhatia was still missing. Iren Deep Brown, Bhatia’s aunt, who lives in Brighton, posted on Facebook: “Police in the UK are still looking for Gurashman and this is still a missing person’s investigation. Lots of media in India are going around speculating that a body has been found and lots of very disturbing information which is not true. We are all still looking for Ashman so please stop the fake news and please wait for us to confirm when we know where Gurashman is. It’s completely out of Ashman’s character to go anywhere and not be in touch with his family members or friends. Ashman’s mother, father, brother and grandparents are all worried sick about him many miles away in India and don’t know where to turn and what to do at the moment.”

Second Incident at Canary Wharf In Less Than a Month

Last month, on 21 November, another 23-year-old Indian student was found dead on the bank of the Thames four days after being reported missing by his family. Mitkumar Patel had arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17. The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the River Thames near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21, and he was declared dead by paramedics, as reported in PTI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.