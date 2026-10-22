H-1B visa: Over 12,000 Indian techies leave US, return home amid job cuts, visa concerns – Details here

Over 12,000 Indian techies have returned to India amid US job cuts and H-1B visa uncertainty.

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H-1B visa: Over 12,000 Indian techies leave US, return home amid job cuts, visa concerns – Details here | Image: X

H-1B Visa Woes: Amid the ongoing uncertainties related to H-1B visas and US President Donald Trump’s crackdown, thousands of Indian techies are returning to India, The Economic Times reported. A total of 12,700 techies had returned to India by September this year, compared with last year’s number of 15,100 departures, Xpheno reported. These figures have grown throughout the years, rising from 7,200 in 2023 to 9,800 in 2024. This shift is driven by growing concerns over recently tightened immigration and visa rules under the Trump administration. This has come at a time of widespread job cuts and uncertainty in the global job market.

Indian Techies Returning India Amid H1B Visa Uncertainties

Abhinarayan Mishra shared on LinkedIn, saying that returning to India is not a smooth transition. He said that Indian companies are hiring techies in artificial intelligence, product leadership, cloud computing and cybersecurity. He also highlighted major challenges people face when returning, such as tax rules in both countries and school admissions for their kids.

Key Highlights

• Over 12,000 Indian professionals returned from US by September 2026.

• Departures rose from 7,200 in 2023 to 9,800 in 2024.

• Immigration uncertainty and job cuts intensified the shift.

• Several tech firms have paused green card-related processing.

• Valid H-1B visas and previously approved green cards remain unaffected.

PERM Process Paused

Prominent tech companies in the world, including Microsoft, Adobe, Infosys, Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tata, have paused the Program Electronic Review Management process. The process is crucial for the employer-sponsored green card pathway. PERM requires companies to show that no qualified US workers are available for the vacancies and that hiring a foreign worker will not harm the wages or working conditions of similar American employees.

For Indian techies who are mainly dependent on employer sponsorship, the suspension could delay their plans to get permanent residency in US. The impact of which is totally dependent on the current visa status and green card application’s progress.

Here’s What Experts Said

An immigration specialist said that these steps do not revoke a valid H-1B visas that a professional has received before approval. However, it restricts the affected organisations from submitting new PERM forms, halting the under-review forms during the suspension period.

The move restricts the process of getting permanent residency through employment but does not end temporary work visa permissions.