Home

News

World

H-1B Visa Registration for 2024 To Begin From March 1, Here’s How to Register Online

H-1B Visa Registration for 2024 To Begin From March 1, Here’s How to Register Online

H-1B Visa 2024: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in a press release has stated that the registration for an H-1B Visa will start on March 1 and end on March 17, 2023.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Representational Image)

H-1B Visa Registration: The registration for an H-1B Visa is all set to start from Wednesday (March 1) and end on March 17, 2023. Duirng this 17-day period, prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to complete and submit theirregistrations using USCIS’ online H-1B registration system.

USCIS said that it will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2024 H-1B cap. The number can be used to track registration. “This number is used solely to track registrations; you cannot use this number to track your case status in Case Status Online,” said the immigration agency.

You may like to read

“Prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated $10 H-1B registration fee for each registration submitted on behalf of each beneficiary. Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations (U.S. employers and U.S. agents, collectively known as “registrants”) will use a “registrant” account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon Eastern on Feb. 21,” said the agency.

“Representatives may add clients to their accounts at any time, but both representatives and registrants must wait until March 1 to enter beneficiary information and submit the registration with the $10 fee. If we receive enough registrations by March 17, we will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. If we do not receive enough registrations, all registrations that were properly submitted in the initial registration period will be selected. We intend to notify account holders by March 31,” it added.

Step-by step guide to register for an H-1B visa online

Create a myUSCIC account to apply for registration. The applicant needs to pay a non-refundable amount of $10. This is the link https://myaccount.uscis.gov/users/sign_up

Those who are submitting their own registrations need to use a “registrant” account.

The process of new account creation began at noon Eastern on Feb 21. After the account creation, representatives can add clients to their accounts any time.

The representatives and registrants need to wait till March 1 to enter the details of the beneficiaries. Afterward, they have to submit a registration fee of $10 for each beneficiary. It is possible to enter details of multiple beneficiaries in a single session.

It would be possible to edit, prepare, and store information as draft through the account till the final payment.

The US government will notify the account holders about the final selections by March 31, said the notification.

If the department received enough applications by March 17, it will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. However, on receiving nominal number of registration, the department will wait till the end of initial registration period to notify the selection.

After receiving approval, applicants need to submit their formal and detailed H-1B petitions to the USCIS which should be completed in 90 days.

What is H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. The H-1B visa programme is the most sought-after work visa among foreign professionals, including Indians.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.