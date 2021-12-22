New Delhi: The United States has reportedly withdrawn the rule that would have changed how the H-1B visa process is administered, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). A final rule to this effect will be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday (December 22). The decision was announced by the Department of Homeland Security after the US District Court for the Northern District of California vacated the rule in September.

Earlier in January this year, the US made a proposal to modify how the H-1B visa applicants are selected, moving away from a lottery-based system to a selection based on ranking and wage levels. However, several companies and industry bodies had opposed the proposal. The US Chamber of Commerce and others had also filed lawsuits against the proposed rule, which resulted in the court verdict.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the rule – ‘Modification of Registration Requirement for Petitioners Seeking To File Cap-Subject H-1B Petitions‘ was among the last few to be brought in by the administration of former US President Donald Trump. It was supposed to take effect on March 9 this year and would have impacted the H-1B process for the financial year 2022, before it was delayed.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire employees each year from countries like India and China.