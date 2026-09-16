“H-1B visa should not exist to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners”: JD Vance

JD Vance said that the US government is finding ways to stop companies using H-1B visas from laying off American workers.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/h-1b-visa-should-not-exist-to-replace-american-workers-with-low-wage-foreigners-jd-vance-nri-jobs-us-visa-update-8525198/ Copy

“H-1B visa should not exist to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners”: JD Vance | Image: ANI

Washington, DC: United States Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday stated that the Trump administration is reforming the H-1B visa program to hire top-tier talent from across the world instead of replacing American workers. He said that the US government is also finding ways to stop companies using H-1B visas from laying off American workers. Vance said that companies firing American workers should not replace them with “cheap” foreign labor. He said that despite legal challenges, the Trump administration’s actions against H-1B visas are legal and politically sound.

What Did JD Vance Say?

Speaking on the All-In Podcast, Vance explained why the US government bypassed Congress due to political deadlock. “Look, man, we looked at the fraud in the system and we said, you know, one, Congress is not going to pass a law changing this. There just isn’t the political will to do it. So what are the things that we can do administratively to ensure that if a tech company is going to try to get an H-1B visa, it’s an actual genius.”

Elaborating on the core purpose of the initiative, he added, “It’s a person that is going to significantly enrich the tech ecosystem or the American economy. You know, you’re not just replacing one accountant who makes $60,000 with a lower-wage foreign accountant who makes $45,000 a year. That is not what the programme exists for.”

USD100,000 Fee And Measures To Protect American Jobs

Highlighting specific financial and protective measures being introduced, he noted, “And so we came up with this idea to impose a $100,000 fee. We’re also looking at various ways of preventing companies that use H-1B visas from laying off a bunch of American workers. So you know, one of the things that I find just shocking about this is you’ll have a company that applies for an H-1B and they’ll say, oh, we’re desperate for workers.”

Calling out contradictions in corporate hiring practices, Vance stated, “We can’t find the workers. And then you go and look at their history and they’ve laid off 5,000 people. Well, that’s ridiculous.”

US Administration Targets Foreign Workers Amid Layoff Concerns

Detailing the administration’s stance on workforce displacement, he added, “If you’re laying off American workers, you shouldn’t be going to the market searching for foreign workers to replace them. So we’re doing a lot within the confines, of course, of what we’re allowed to do legally. We’ve gotten sued on some of this stuff, but I think fundamentally we’re on the right on both the law and the policy.”

Reacting on the objective of the visa framework, Vance said H-1B should not exist in the system to replace American workers with low-wage foreigners. The visa should help bolster the US economy and this is what the government is working on.

(with ANI inputs)