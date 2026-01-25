Home

H-1B Visa Update: Visa interview dates pushed to 2027 – What is the reason?

Due to backlog at US consulates in India the H-1B visa-stamping interview process has been pushed to 2027. Check details here.

H-1B Interview Dates Pushed To 2027: A growing backlog at US consulates in India has resulted in delaying the process of H-1B visa interviews until next year. The significant delay has affected thousands of Indian professionals. Because of this several Indian professionals are away from their families and jobs in the US. The delay due to backlog started last year which first pushed scheduled interviews to March 2026, then then October, and now next year.

H-1B Interview Dates Pushed to 2027: What Immigration Experts Say?

According to immigration experts, the current situation is not going to be solved anytime soon. Experts have advised H-1B workers, who are currently in America, to fly to India for visa stamping and processing, because the interview process continues to get pushed further out.

Emily Neumann, a partner at a Houston-based immigration firm, told TOI that she has no updates regarding the new visa interview slots opening for India in the last 50 days.

“They are not in any hurry to give you a visa. They are trying to deny visas whenever they can. It is a completely different world from what we saw during the Biden administration. This administration does not want to give you a visa,” said Neumann.

