H-1B visa: Visa holders from India, China replacing American graduates with cheap labour, claims US Congressman

US Congressman Riley Moore has alleged that H-1 B visa holders are replacing American computer science graduates. Check his remarks, proposed visa rule changes and impact on Indian professionals.

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H-1B visa: Visa holders from India, China replacing American graduates with cheap labour, claims US Congressman | Image: X

H-1B Visa: Amid all the problems surrounding the H-1B visa, United States Congressman Riley Moore has stated that the visa holders are replacing American computer science graduates. He claimed that companies are turning to foreign workers who are ready to work for lower wages. Moore took to X, adding a snippet of his TV interview and termed the H-1B and Optional Practical Training (OPT) programs as ‘SCAMS,’ alleging that they are replacing American talent with cheaper foreign labour.

What Did Riley Moore Say?

“H-1B and OPT programs are SCAMS that undercut and replace American workers with cheap foreign labor. 650k Americans graduated with computer science-related degrees, but they’re being replaced by the 500k H1B visa holders who are mostly from China and India,” Moore wrote.

During a television interview on The Scott Jennings Show, which was hosted by Scott Jennings, Moore stated that the US has lakhs of graduates with computer background and they are getting replaced by H-1B visa holders. The interview was broadcast on the Salem News Channel (SNC).

“We had about 650,000 kids, give or take, graduate with computer science, computer programming degrees in this country last year, and then issued over half a million H-1B visas,” Moore said.

“I mean, it’s crazy. And at the end of the day, they’re willing to do these jobs at a lower rate, cheaper labor, and so all of our kids are getting replaced in this,” he alleged.

Moore Criticised H-1B Visa Programme

The US Congressman further criticised the H-1B visa programme, saying that it was not working for the country as intended.

“Sold on H-1B visa program is that we’re going to bring the best and the brightest talent in the United States to fill these jobs that we’re not able to fill. That is not how this has worked at all,” he said.

Moore claimed that the H1B visa programme brings low-cost foreign workers in the country who compete with young American graduates in accounting and computer science. This competition makes it harder for American graduates to enter the workforce.

Tougher Scrutiny

Recently, the US Department of Homeland Security proposed changes to the review process for H-1B visa extension. This has raised concerns among Indian immigrants.

Under the proposal, immigration department could reassess an applicant’s eligibility. It doesn’t matter if the earlier application was approved under the same circumstances.

The proposal aims to remove the rule that requires USCIS to consider past approvals.

DHS is seeking feedback on the proposal, which is not yet implemented.

It is to be noted that, Indian nationals account for around 70 percent of all H-1B beneficiaries in FY 2025, as per USCIS data.