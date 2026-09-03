‘Habibi, come to Iran’: Tehran takes dig at US with Minesweeper game over Strait of Hormuz

The post carries the message, “Habibi (Uncle Sam), come to Iran!” alongside a 35-second animated clip featuring a 3D map of the Strait of Hormuz and a Minesweeper game.

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Iran on Thursday took a swipe at the United States. Image Credit: @IRANinSalone/X

A social media post by Iranian embassy in Sierra Leone stirred controversy online on Thursday after it taunted “Uncle Sam”, a personified representation of the US, and challenged him to come to Iran.

The post read “Habibi (Uncle Same), come to Iran!” The post was attached with a 35-second animated video of a 3D map of the Strait of Hormuz on which a game of Minesweeper is being played.

Habibi (Uncle Sam), come to Iran! pic.twitter.com/Ay6FdpwF8E — Iran Embassy in Sierra Leone (@IRANinSalone) September 3, 2026

The move comes after increased strikes were exchanged between the US and Iran after the US hit Iranian rocket launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, saying that Iran was planning to use them to shoot mines into the waterway.

US finishes clearing sea mines from strait

Just last week, the US finished clearing sea mines from the international shipping routes in the strait. US President Donald Trump had also warned Iran that any vessel attempting to lay new mines would be destroyed.

Iran retaliated by targeting two US military sites in Jordan with ballistic missiles, reportedly causing “heavy damage”. Jordan’s military, however, said it had intercepted eight of the missiles.

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In its second attack of the month, US forces struck Iranian military targets while Iran retaliated across the region, despite a warning from Trump.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against retaliating, saying any further response would trigger a “much harder and higher” attack. In a social media post, he also threatened an even larger strike, saying there would be “very little left” of the Islamic Republic of Iran afterward.

According to the US Central Command, the military hit IRGC “air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites”.

Also Read | Iran hits back at US, attacks two air bases in Jordan; IRGC says ‘strikes caused heavy damage’

However, the Iranian state media claimed that the US struck a wedding. Responding to the reports from Iranian state media, Central Command spokesperson Timothy Hawkins said the US military does not target civilians. He contrasted the US approach with that of the IRGC.

The conflict between the US and Iran has crossed the six-month mark, with Trump continuing to cite the prevention of an Iranian nuclear weapon as a central objective.